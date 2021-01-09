One week into 2021 and we're already looking forward to 2022
Updated 6:55 AM ET, Sat January 9, 2021
(CNN)After a nightmarish 2020 of relentless bad news, this year seemed like a fresh start.
No more blaming catastrophes on a calendar year that's clearly jinxed. Venomous caterpillars? Oh, well, 2020. Murder hornets? So 2020.
That was behind us. Or so we thought. Then came January 1, and the daily barrage of news -- good and bad -- hasn't slowed down.
In the first week of 2021 we've set a US record for coronavirus cases and deaths, watched in horror as angry mobs breached the Capitol and witnessed a beleagured President facing a possible second impeachment.
Each of these stories would dominate