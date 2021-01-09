One week into 2021 and we're already looking forward to 2022

(CNN) After a nightmarish 2020 of relentless bad news, this year seemed like a fresh start.

That was behind us. Or so we thought. Then came January 1, and the daily barrage of news -- good and bad -- hasn't slowed down.

In the first week of 2021 we've set a US record for coronavirus cases and deaths, watched in horror as angry mobs breached the Capitol and witnessed a beleagured President facing a possible second impeachment.

Each of these stories would dominate