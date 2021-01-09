Pope Francis says he is in line to take Covid-19 vaccine

Rome (CNN) Pope Francis has said the Vatican will begin Covid-19 vaccinations next week and that he is in line to receive the jab.

The pontiff made the comments during an interview with Italy's Canale 5 channel, set to air on Sunday night.

"It is an ethical duty to take the vaccine, here in the Vatican we will start next week, I am also in line to take it," he said, according to a news anchor for the channel in a preview of the interview, which was released Saturday.

The full interview, which took place in the Santa Marta residence in the Vatican, will air on Sunday at 2.40 p.m. ET (8.40 p.m. local time), according to a press release.

Francis also spoke about this week's violence on Capitol Hill in the interview with the station's Vatican expert Fabio Marchese Ragona.

Read More