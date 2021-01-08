The week in 40 photos

Police draw their guns as rioters try to break into the House chamber at the US Capitol on Wednesday, January 6. In a stunning display of insurrection, supporters of President Donald Trump breached the US Capitol while Congress was meeting to certify the Electoral College's votes for president and vice president. J. Scott Applewhite/AP

US Senate candidates Jon Ossoff, left, and the Rev. Raphael Warnock bump elbows during a rally in Atlanta on Monday, January 4. The two candidates won their runoff elections in Georgia , CNN projected Wednesday, giving the Democratic Party control of Congress and the White House for the first time in a decade Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images

A patient rests in a corridor, waiting for a room at Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center, a hospital in Tarzana, California, on Sunday, January 3. California reported Sunday that 45,352 more people had tested positive for Covid-19, continuing a surge that has pushed hospitals and their exhausted staff to the brink. Apu Gomes/AFP/Getty Images

Philadelphia 76ers in-arena host Christian Crosby is hit in the face with a pie by the NBA team's mascot, Franklin, during a game on Monday, January 4. Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

A supporter of US President Donald Trump carries a Confederate battle flag in the Capitol Rotunda after rioters breached the building on Wednesday, January 6. This was the first time the US Capitol had been breached since the British attacked and burned the building in August of 1814, during the War of 1812, according to Samuel Holliday, director of scholarship and operations with the US Capitol Historical Society. Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

Alabama running back Najee Harris hurdles Notre Dame cornerback Nick McCloud during a College Football Playoff semifinal on Friday, January 1. Alabama won 31-14 to book a spot in the title game. Gary Cosby/USA Today Sports

Pro-democracy activist and media tycoon Jimmy Lai is escorted onto a prison van in Hong Kong on Thursday, December 31. Hong Kong's highest court had just revoked his bail. The 73-year-old, who is known for his support of the city's democracy movement and criticism of mainland China, was charged December 11 under a controversial national-security law. AP

Gabriel Sterling, the voting systems implementation manager for the Georgia Secretary of State's office, speaks at a news conference in Atlanta while David Cowan uses sign language to translate his remarks on Monday, January 4. Gabriel used his news conference to shoot down a list of voter fraud conspiracy theories that President Donald Trump aired in a call with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Supporters of President Donald Trump storm the US Capitol on Wednesday, January 6. Five people are dead after Trump urged his supporters to fight against the ceremonial counting of the electoral votes in Congress, repeating lies about the election being stolen from him and promising to join them. Shannon Stapleton/Reuters

US President-elect Joe Biden speaks in Wilmington, Delaware, after the US Capitol was breached on Wednesday, January 6. Biden was planning to deliver a speech on the economy, but he scrapped his speech and instead addressed the chaos and violence in Washington, DC. He said the rioting amounted to an "unprecedented assault" on US democracy. "This is not dissent. It's disorder. It's chaos," he said. "It borders on sedition, and it must end now." Susan Walsh/AP

A newborn white tiger named Snow sleeps at the National Zoo in Masaya, Nicaragua, on Tuesday, January 5. Inti Ocon/AFP/Getty Images

Ellen Prosser, 100, receives the Oxford/AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine at a Sunrise Care Home in London on Thursday, January 7. The United Kingdom became the first nation to inoculate people with this vaccine out of trials. The Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine is easier to transport and to store than the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine that was approved for use in the UK last month. Kristy O'Connor/Pool/AFP/Getty Images

Electoral College votes are brought into the US Capitol for certification on Wednesday, January 6. Congress' counting of electoral votes is typically little more than an afterthought. But this year, some Republicans objected to the count, delaying the inevitable certification of Joe Biden's election victory. The count was also paused after rioters stormed the building. Congress returned to the Capitol in the evening and finished their job, certifying Biden's win in the early morning hours. Erin Schaff/Pool/AFP/Getty Images

Children play a game on the outskirts of Yangon, Myanmar, as the country celebrated its Independence Day on Monday, January 4. Sai Aung Main/AFP/Getty Images

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day gets a Gatorade shower after the Buckeyes defeated Clemson in the semifinals of the College Football Playoff on Friday, January 1. John Bazemore/AP

Richard "Bigo" Barnett, the leader of a pro-gun rights group in Gravette, Arkansas, sits inside the office of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi after pro-Trump rioters stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday, January 6. Barnett later showed reporters an envelope that he said he took from Pelosi's desk. Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

A man swims in a pool that was cut out of a frozen lake in Shenyang, China, on Thursday, January 7. STR/AFP/Getty Images

US Rep. Marilyn Strickland wears a hanbok, traditional Korean clothing, as she is sworn in to Congress on Sunday, January 3. Strickland is one of the first Korean American women to serve in the House in its 231-year history. She is also the first African American to represent Washington state in Congress. Office of Marilyn Strickland

Supporters of President Donald Trump climb a wall outside the US Capitol on Wednesday, January 6. Jason Andrew/Redux/The New York Times

A family gathers around the television in Liverpool, England, as British Prime Minister Boris Johnson addresses the nation on Monday, January 4. Johnson reimposed a lockdown in England as a more transmissible variant of Covid-19 fuels a surge in infections and hospitalizations in the country. Paul Ellis/AFP/Getty Images

Congressional Republicans applaud after US Rep. Paul Gosar, lower right, objected to certifying the Electoral College votes from Arizona on Wednesday, January 6. The objection was dismissed in the House and the Senate. Andrew Harnik/AP

Vice President Mike Pence, right, is embraced by US Rep. Mike Kelly after Congress certified Joe Biden's Electoral College victory over President Donald Trump. Pence presided over the count, which was interrupted after pro-Trump rioters stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday, January 6. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc./Getty Images

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany speaks to the media on Thursday, January 7. She delivered brief two-minute remarks on the attack at the US Capitol and didn't take questions. "I'm here to deliver this message on behalf of the entire White House," she said. "Let me be clear the violence we saw yesterday at our nation's capital was appalling, reprehensible and antithetical to the American way. We condemn it — the president and this administration — in the strongest possible terms. It is unacceptable." Patrick Semansky/AP

A DeKalb County election worker wearing a "Good Trouble" face mask sorts empty absentee-ballot envelopes in Decatur, Georgia, on Wednesday, January 6. It was a day after the state's runoffs for the US Senate. Elijah Nouvelage/Reuters

Giraffes stand next to each other inside the Nairobi National Park in Kenya on Wednesday, January 6. Baz Ratner/Reuters

A rioter hangs from the balcony of the Senate chamber after a pro-Trump mob breached the US Capitol on Wednesday, January 6. Win McNamee/Getty Images

Sunlight shines through the Lawrenceville Road United Methodist Church as people in Tucker, Georgia, vote in the US Senate runoff elections on Tuesday, January 5. Ben Gray/AP

Supporters of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange celebrate outside a London court on Monday, January 4, after a judge rejected a request to extradite him to the United States . The 49-year-old Australian has been charged in the United States for his role in publishing classified military and diplomatic cables. Daniel Leal-Olivas/AFP/Getty Images

A vehicle kicks up sand while competing in stage 2 of the Dakar Rally on Monday, January 4. This year's event is taking place in Saudi Arabia. Franck Fife/AFP/Getty Images

US President Donald Trump arrives at a rally to speak to his supporters in Washington, DC, on Wednesday, January 6. His speech included calls for his vice president to step outside his constitutional bounds and overturn the results of the election. "Hope Mike is going to do the right thing," Trump said at the rally. "If Mike Pence does the right thing, we win the election." Some of his supporters stormed the US Capitol a short time later. Jacquelyn Martin/AP

A man retrieves a wooden crucifix from the Tundzha River as people take part in Epiphany Day celebrations in Kalofer, Bulgaria, on Wednesday, January 6. The crucifix is traditionally thrown into the water by an Eastern Orthodox priest. It is believed that the one who retrieves it will be healthy throughout the year — as will all those who dance in the icy waters. Nikolay Doychinov/AFP/Getty Images

Congressional staffers barricade themselves in the US Capitol after rioters breached the building on Wednesday, January 6. Amanda Voisard/The Washington Post/Getty Images

Supporters of President Donald Trump gather outside the US Capitol on Wednesday, January 6. Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Damion Lee tries to cool off Golden State teammate Stephen Curry after Curry scored a career-high 62 points in a victory over Portland on Sunday, January 3. Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Parishioners attend an Orthodox Christmas Mass at a church in the Ukrainian village of Iltsi on Thursday, January 7. Evgeniy Maloletka/AP

Vice President Mike Pence and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi officiate a joint session of the US Congress on Wednesday, January 6. Congress was meeting to count and certify the Electoral College's votes on president and vice president. A short time later, the count was paused after the Capitol was breached by supporters of President Donald Trump. J. Scott Applewhite/Pool/AFP/Getty Images

US Rep. Jason Crow, a Democrat from Colorado, comforts US Rep. Susan Wild, a Democrat from Pennsylvania, while taking cover in the House chamber on Wednesday, January 6. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc./Getty Images

A Syrian fighter takes part in military training at a base near the village of Al-Maabatli on Saturday, January 2. Bakr Alkasem/AFP/Getty Images

A man and his dog attend a Christmas festival in Shuya, Russia, on Wednesday, January 6. Christmas is celebrated on January 7 in Russia and some other Eastern Orthodox countries. Vladimir Smirnov/TASS/Getty Images