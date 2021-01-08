Tommy Lasorda, legendary Los Angeles Dodgers manager, has died

(CNN) Tommy Lasorda, who spent seven decades in the Dodgers organization -- first as a player and then in Los Angeles as a two-time World Series winning manager -- has died. He was 93.

Lasorda had a sudden cardiopulmonary arrest while home Thursday evening. Less than an hour later, he was pronounced dead at 10:57 p.m., the team said in a statement

"Regarded by many as baseball's most popular ambassador, Lasorda spent 71 seasons in the Dodger organization with Dodger Blue running through his veins," the team said.

Major League Baseball also issued a statement expressing grief, saying "We mourn the passing of Hall of Fame manager Tommy Lasorda."

Lasorda, who won World Series titles as manager of the Los Angeles Dodgers in 1981 and 1988, pitched in the Brooklyn Dodgers system in 1954 and 1955. He took over as manager of the Los Angeles in 1976, a job he held for 20 years, winning two National League Manager of the Year awards along with those two world championships. He also led the team to 1,599 wins during his time as manager, and was the first National League manager to win two pennants in the first two seasons.

