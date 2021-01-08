Racial justice leaders are reeling from the 'hypocrisy' in the police response to the US Capitol riots

(CNN)After police forced her away from the White House with flash bangs and pepper spray, Allison Lane and dozens of people who were peacefully protesting George Floyd's killing last summer ran into a stranger's home to escape the clouds of tear gas.
"I was pepper sprayed for being Black and protesting," the 34-year-old bartender and podcaster recalled.
Lane's chaotic night in the nation's capital last June has since been replicated numerous times from coast to coast. It was a wave of interactions, racial justice activists say, that underscored a form of systemic racism that's deeply tied to one of the country's most powerful institutions: police forces.
So when supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday, a mix of outrage and disappointment quickly festered among Black activists, protesters and their allies.
The disparities in police treatment were clear, say activists: Social media videos appeared to show a Capitol Police officer posing for selfies with the pro-Trump mob, as law enforcement agencies struggled to intervene.
"[F]or those who wonder why we need to be reminded that Black Lives Matter at all, yesterday made it painfully clear that certain Americans are, in fact, allowed to denigrate the flag and symbols of our nation," Former first lady Michelle Obama said in a statement Thursday. "They've just got to look the right way."
The police response to the riots signaled "hypocrisy," the Black Lives Matter Global Network said. And for Lane, it felt like the "biggest slap in the face" after thousands of people were shot with rubber bullets and arrested in the wake of the police killing of Floyd.
'There have always been multiple Americas'
The insurrection meant to stop congressional affirmation of President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College victory led to five deaths. Meanwhile, the police killings of Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Michael Brown, Freddie Gray and other Black people sparked protests that were met by force far superior to that displayed on Wednesday, activists say.
"As we were fighting police brutality, we're also experiencing police brutality," said Melina Abdullah, co-founder of the Los Angeles chapter of Black Lives Matter.
The racial justice activists that spoke to CNN said it was a feeling of disgust and heartbreak that drove them to the streets last summer. As they marched in Minneapolis, Louisville, Los Angeles and Washington, DC, they say they veered between anger and fear, knowing that the color of their skin had and could still determine the outcome of their lives.
"There is absolutely a different treatment for Black and brown citizens exercising their First Amendment rights as we look at the contrast of a non Black and brown crowd," said Lynda Williams, president of the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives. "That's a world of difference and it's because systemic racism is real, and we have to recognize that."
She added: "If those protesters (at the US Capitol) were Black and brown there would have been a bloodbath."
During last summer's protests, some police officers showed solidarity with protestors by kneeling beside them. Others, however, responded with violence.
Footage from cities like Denver and Philadelphia showed police firing tear gas, rubber bullets, and officers pushing protesters to the ground. In Atlanta, at least six officers faced charges, and at least two officers were fired after being filmed breaking the windows of a vehicle, yanking two protesters out of the car and tasing one of them.