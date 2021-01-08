Officials claim Oregon legislator allowed protesters into state Capitol building during closed session

(CNN) A Republican state legislator may have let protesters into the Oregon Capitol last month during a closed session, according to state police and officials, resulting in a showdown that left two people arrested.

"Oregon State Police (OSP) has confirmed and informed us that Representative Mike Nearman did open a door to allow demonstrators into the building," Oregon Speaker of the House Tina Kotek said Thursday during a press briefing on Capitol security plans.

Oregon Rep. Mike Nearman

A spokesman for the state police confirmed to CNN that Kotek's statement was accurate but did not provide further details on an investigation or whether Nearman could face charges.

CNN reached out to Nearman's office but did not receive a response.

Wednesday's riot by supporters of President Donald Trump at the US Capitol on Wednesday left five people dead. It was the latest and most egregious of legislative security breaches since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic. State capitol buildings nationwide have faced protesters responding to lockdown mandates.

