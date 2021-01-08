8 things you may not know about Elvis Presley

(CNN) Happy birthday to the king of rock 'n' roll, Elvis Presley.

Since we can't gift him a nice pair of Blue Suede Shoes, we are honoring him with these fascinating facts you may not know.

Here are eight things we were All Shook Up to learn about the legendary Hound Dog:

1. Elvis Presley was born on January 8, 1935, in Tupelo, Mississippi where he was raised by loving, working-class parents who had very little money.

After moving to Memphis as a teenager, his family had only been off welfare a few weeks when he was discovered by music producer Sam Phillips, according to a Britannica biography.