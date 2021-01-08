A Congressman got on his knees to pick up trash left after the deadly Capitol riot

(CNN) Rep. Andy Kim says he was devastated to see the smashed furniture, broken American flags, cigarette butts and other debris left behind by the pro-Trump mob that ran wild in the US Capitol. So he found a trash bag, got down on his knees and helped clean up.

"It was really just kind of instinctual. I didn't really like think about it, I just wanted to do something," the New Jersey Democrat told CNN. "I just really felt like I needed to try to play a role in just fixing this mess that had occurred."

Kim sheltered in his office in the Rayburn House Office Building during Wednesday's riot and went to House floor once it was safe, to complete the process of affirming President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College victory

"We had this really unbelievably raw debate that unfolded. Everyone was very emotional, still, really quite shaken, still," Kim said.

Early Thursday morning, he decided to take a walk around the building, which was still littered with broken glass and other debris.