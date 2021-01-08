14 passengers banned by airline after rowdy DC to Seattle flight

(CNN) Alaska Airlines banned more than a dozen passengers this week for not complying to its mask mandate and for harassing staff members.

The 14 passengers were banned from flying with the airline after they were "non-mask compliant, rowdy, argumentative and harassed our crew members" on a flight from Washington Dulles to Seattle on Thursday evening, according to a statement from Alaska Airlines.

"Their behavior was unacceptable," the statement from the airline said. "We apologize to our other guests who were made uncomfortable on the flight."

When asked for more detail on the passengers, the airline told CNN that they're "focused on the individual actions of those passengers and their non-compliance with our mask policy."

"We're thankful and appreciative of the efforts of our dedicated crew members who are committed each day to keeping travel safe and respectful," the airline said.

