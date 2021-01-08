London (CNN) Two hapless burglars have been arrested in the UK after accidentally pocket-dialing the police during their crime.

An officer in Staffordshire, central England, labeled the thieves the "world's unluckiest burglars" and likened them to the ill-fated crooks in the movie " Home Alone ."

He said one of the pair mistakenly sat on his phone and rang 999, the UK's emergency number, allowing officers to hear the crime in progress and ultimately listen in on their colleagues arresting the duo.

"I think we have just arrested the world's unluckiest burglars," Chief Inspector John Owen wrote on Twitter.

"Whilst committing a burglary one of the bungling burglars has accidentally sat on his phone & dialled 999," he wrote.

