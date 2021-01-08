Moderna Covid-19 vaccine authorized by UK medicines regulator

London (CNN) Moderna became the third Covid-19 vaccine to be authorized for use in the UK, the country's Department of Health said in a press release on Friday.

The UK's medicines regulator, the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), authorized the vaccine "following months of rigorous clinical trials involving tens of thousands of people and an extensive analysis of the vaccine's safety, quality and effectiveness," the Department of Health wrote.

"This is further great news and another weapon in our arsenal to tame this awful disease," Health Secretary Matt Hancock said in a statement.

The UK government has agreed to purchase an additional 10 million doses of the Moderna vaccine on top of its previous order of 7 million, taking the total to 17 million, the release said.

Supplies will begin to be delivered to the UK from this spring once Moderna expands its production capability, it added.

