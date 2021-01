Iran unveils underground missile base on Gulf coast, state media says

(CNN) Iran has unveiled an underground base for "strategic missiles" on its Gulf coastline, according to state media.

Video broadcast by state media Friday showed the head of Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards, Major General Hossein Salami, touring what appears to be a long underground tunnel lined with missiles and missile launchers.

Iran's ballistic missiles arsenal is one of the flashpoints in Tehran's long-running disputes with its Arab neighbors and the United States. Saudi Arabia and other Gulf Arab countries have called for the curbing of Iran's ballistic weapons, but Iran's leaders have repeatedly said the arsenal is not up for negotiation.

When Tehran retaliated for the US's targeted killing of top general Qassem Soleimani in January 2020, it fired over a dozen ballistic missiles at US positions in Iraq.

Missiles on mobile truck launchers on display at the base.

"What you see today is one of several IRGC Naval strategic missile facilities," Salami said according to the MEHR news agency.

