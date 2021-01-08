Indian priest and 'disciples' arrested for alleged gang rape and murder of woman

New Delhi (CNN) A Hindu priest and two of his male followers have been arrested for the alleged gang rape and murder of a 50-year-old woman in India's northern Uttar Pradesh state, local authorities said.

Police arrested the priest on Thursday night for the alleged rape and murder, which took place at a temple in the Budaun district on Sunday, according to district magistrate Kumar Prashant.

The two other men -- who are "disciples" of the priest -- were arrested on Wednesday, Prashant said.

"(The victim) had gone to a temple in the neighboring village and that is where the (alleged) rape occurred," said Prashant, adding that the three accused men left the victim's body outside her home around midnight.

"The family frequented the temple so the accused knew where the victim lived," Prashant said.

