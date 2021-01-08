Cows are sacred in India. Critics say a new national exam politicizes the animal

(CNN) India has introduced a nationwide "cow science" exam to "infuse curiosity" about the bovine, according to officials, in the latest promotional push by the country's Hindu-nationalist government that critics say politicizes the sacred animal.

The optional exam will take place annually, primarily for school and university students, though the general public can also take it, said the country's Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog (RKA), an agency established in 2012 for the protection of cows under the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying.

"The science in cows must be explored," RKA Chairman Vallabhai Kathiria told a news conference Tuesday. "I am a cancer surgeon myself, so I can attest to that."

"Even if a cow doesn't give milk, cow dung and cow urine is so precious," he added.

A member of the opposition Indian National Congress Party, Priyank Kharge, criticized the move on Twitter.

