10 tips for talking to your kids about the attack on the US Capitol

Dr. Neha Chaudhary is a double board-certified child, adolescent and adult psychiatrist at Massachusetts General Hospital and Harvard Medical School and cofounder of Brainstorm, Stanford's Lab for Mental Health Innovation.
(CNN)The attack on the US Capitol on Wednesday has left parents wondering how to talk to their kids about what happened. How much should they see of the heartbreaking videos of violence? How much can they know about injustice, racism, insurrection and the immense power and responsibility that accompanies free speech?
As a child psychiatrist, I think the answer is located somewhere along a curve that's specific to your child. We want our children to learn about life's truths without blinders on and help shape their moral compass in a healthy way, without paralyzing them with fear and losing the lessons they need to learn.
While what works will look different for every family, here are 10 tips to help parents talk to their kids about alarming events.
1. Give your children the space to ask questions
The first step in opening a dialogue with your children is creating a safe space for it. That means remaining calm, nonjudgmental, and approaching the conversation with your listening hat on. Your children need room to share what they're thinking and feeling. The dinner table is a great place to snag some uninterrupted time in a familiar environment.
The next step is meeting your kids where they are by asking what they already know. What have they seen on the news? What have they heard from friends? This allows you to fill in the gaps accordingly, without assuming that they know more or less than they really do. With teens who are typically on social media, it's safe to assume they know more, but with younger kids it can be difficult to gauge. Ask them, and then listen.
Make sure your children know that it's OK to ask questions. And remember that it's OK to not have all of the answers to their questions.
2. Limit media exposure based on the age of your child
There can be a bit of a tension between shielding your children from real life versus exposing them to too much. By limiting media and social media exposure, you can avoid a flood of information that crosses the threshold of what's too much for your child.
What can make it "too much"? Studies have shown that images can elicit stronger emotional reactions in children versus adults. Children also have a tendency to emulate what they see, a phenomenon that's well studied. Talking together about what happened, instead, allows the information to be delivered to your child in a safer, more effective way.
Consider the age of the child. Toddlers and very young kids should not be watching any news at all. For kids in late elementary or middle school, gauge what they already know first, and keep their intake limited as much as you feel is appropriate. For older teens, who are likely talking to their friends about it and reading social media, limiting exposure may not be feasible. Instead, vet the news source first to get a sense of the narrative and watch the news with them so that you can process it together.
Social media is rife with bias and misinformation. Limiting it or encouraging older teens to limit it for themselves gives parents the opportunity to deliver the message of what happened in a developmentally appropriate way, without smoke and mirrors.
3. Reassure them that they're safe
Whether it's a hug or telling them that they're safe and that you're going to keep them safe, make it a priority to comfort your children before you dig into the tough stuff. Brains don't work as well when stress and fear are high, releasing chemicals that cloud judgment, cognition and rational thinking. You want to make sure they're in a state that's calm and receptive to information so that the whole family can learn from what happened.