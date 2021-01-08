10 tips for talking to your kids about the attack on the US Capitol

Dr. Neha Chaudhary is a double board-certified child, adolescent and adult psychiatrist at Massachusetts General Hospital and Harvard Medical School and cofounder of Brainstorm, Stanford's Lab for Mental Health Innovation.

(CNN) The attack on the US Capitol on Wednesday has left parents wondering how to talk to their kids about what happened. How much should they see of the heartbreaking videos of violence? How much can they know about injustice, racism, insurrection and the immense power and responsibility that accompanies free speech?

Author Dr. Neha Chaudhary offers guidance on how parents can talk to their kids about disturbing news events.

As a child psychiatrist, I think the answer is located somewhere along a curve that's specific to your child. We want our children to learn about life's truths without blinders on and help shape their moral compass in a healthy way, without paralyzing them with fear and losing the lessons they need to learn.

While what works will look different for every family, here are 10 tips to help parents talk to their kids about alarming events.

1. Give your children the space to ask questions

The first step in opening a dialogue with your children is creating a safe space for it. That means remaining calm, nonjudgmental, and approaching the conversation with your listening hat on. Your children need room to share what they're thinking and feeling. The dinner table is a great place to snag some uninterrupted time in a familiar environment.

