There’s always something in your home that needs updating, and now’s the time to start browsing for bargains at The Home Depot. The retailer is hosting its Refresh and Renew Sale, featuring discounts up to 30% across several home categories until January 27.
If you’re in the market for new bedding and bath goods, mattress pads and toppers, furniture and home décor, you’re in the right place. We’ve browsed everything on the site and picked a few favorites, below, to make giving your home a gorgeous makeover that much easier.
Bedding and bath
The Company Store Legends Hotel 450-Thread Count Supima Cotton Sateen Duvet Cover ($173.01, originally $219; homedepot.com)
This best-selling, five-star rated duvet cover comes in 15 gorgeous colorways and is machine washable.
The Company Store Better Medium Down King Pillow ($86.11, originally $109; homedepot.com)
Pick your size and firmness level, and lay your head down to personalized comfort with these best-selling pillows.
Elegant Comfort 3-Piece Comforter Set ($39.76, originally $46.78; homedepot.com)
This well-priced three piece set will spruce up a guest or teen bedroom, with reviewers writing it “feels luxurious without being cumbersome.”
Biddeford Blankets 1002 Series Comfort Knit Heated Blanket ($73.57, originally $98.10; homedepot.com)
At 25% off, this heated blanket – also available in Fawn – is a great way to stay warm through the cold months.
Legends Luxury Baffled Damask Goose Down Comforter ($391.30, originally $559; homedepot.com)
Crafted from 650–675 fill power premium Hungarian white goose down, this best-selling comforter will keep you cozy all winter.
White Bay Extra Warmth Alabaster Down Comforter ($331.01, originally $419; homedepot.com)
Available in five colorways, this machine washable comforter is a shopper favorite, garnering five-star reviews for “comfort” and “warmth on cold nights.”
LaCrosse LoftAIRE Down Alternative Comforter ($187.85, originally $289; homedepot.com)
Available in 22 colorways this luxe comforter has a 295-thread count cotton for cozy, lightweight warmth.
Lane 3-Piece Prism Duvet Cover Set ($105.18, originally $161.83; homedepot.com)
Want to add some pizazz to your bedroom? This gorgeous, best-selling set will bring stylish splashes of color to your sanctuary.
Legends Sterling White Solid Supima Cotton Wash Cloth, set of 2 ($20.54, originally $26; homedepot.com)
Upgrade to the luxury of supima with this well-priced set, available in three neutrals that will complement any bathroom.
Plush Soft Cotton 18-Piece Towel Set ($126.40, originally $158; homedepot.com)
In need of towels for the whole family or house? This “Good Housekeeping”-endorsed set will solve that problem at a nice price.
Stripe Multicolored Cotton Fingertip Towel, set of 2 ($15.80, originally $20; homedepot.com)
These soft, 100% cotton towels will add a pop of color to any bathroom, and hand towels to match are on sale as well.
Furniture
La Rosa Velvet 3-Seater Chesterfield Sofa ($1281.03, originally $1478.05; homedepot.com)
Give your living room a touch of glam with this velvet sofa, available in grey, blue, rose and lavender.
Merax Brown PU Leather Power Lift Recliner Chair ($540.78, originally $615.99; homedepot.com)
This recliner does double duty. It allows for lounging and will give you a boost to get up from the chair, without sacrificing stylish good looks.
Sophitza Tweed Swivel Rocker Chair and Storage Ottoman ($179.99, originally $429.99; homedepot.com)
This stylish set has a secret: The ottoman pops open to allow storage for remote controls, chargers and more.
StyleWell Dayport Bronze Metal King Scroll Bed ($240.64, originally $320.85; homedepot.com)
Show off your classic style with this elegant bronze bed, which reviewers write that they “love” and “adds a little class.”
Home Decorators Collection Haze Oak Finish Wood Cabinet with Brass Finish Metal Base ($279.30, originally $399; homedepot.com)
This sleek, mid-century look cabinet will add style to any room, not to mention extra storage. Who doesn’t need more storage?
Gordon Natural King Sleigh Bed ($549.45, originally $999; homedepot.com)
At almost 50% off, this chic sleigh bed is not only a great deal. Reviewers claim that the bed is also “extremely sturdy.”
Marsden Patina Finish King Cane Bed ($489.30, originally $699; homedepot.com)
This wood bed with woven cane inlays is well priced at 30% off, and reviewers rave that assembly is a cinch.
Mattress pads and toppers
Lucid Comfort Collection 3-inch Gel and Aloe Infused Memory Foam Topper ($80.58, originally $100.73; homedepot.com)
This best-selling memory foam mattress topper will extend the life of your mattress with three inches of comfort.
Pillowtop 5-inch King Down Featherbed Mattress Topper ($410.01, originally $519; homedepot.com)
This lofty topper promises to add sumptuous softness — with 200 thread count — for a cozy night’s sleep.
