It may be the middle of winter, but even in below freezing temps, we’re still happily drinking cold brew. And if you’re looking for a caffeine fix of your own, you can snap up the already budget-friendly Takeya Cold Brew Coffee Maker from Amazon for a sale price of $15.99 — that’s just $1 away from its lowest price ever.

Takeya Cold Brew Coffee Maker ($15.99, originally $19.99; amazon.com)

In our test of the best cold brew coffee makers, we landed on the Takeya as the best travel and tumble option. This plastic brewer is lightweight and will hold a quart of cold brew (there’s also a 2-quart option, on sale for $29.99). It boasts a high-quality feel, thanks to its minimalistic design and easy, intuitive setup.

The cold brew maker’s inner fine mesh filter inside keeps coffee grounds from getting into your brew, and our hands-on tester had no issue fitting it into her fridge, whether the pitcher was lying on its side while steeping or standing up waiting to be poured.

The plastic construction and airtight seal means the Takeya is extra durable, so it’s easy to travel with and convenient to shake or stir the cold brew during the steeping process.

