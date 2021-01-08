(CNN) —

This weekend, you’ll find a deal on a Dyson stick vac, a discounted cold brew maker and savings on cookware from Sur La Table. All that and more, below.

Find savings on most any tech you need at Best Buy’s 3-Day Anniversary Sale. Not only are there deals on the usual suspects — laptops, TVs, Apple products and cell phones — but kitchen appliances, PC gaming, smart home products and much more are also marked down.

Now’s your chance to snag a Dyson at a discount. Right now, Dyson is marking down the Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute vacuum to $479.99 — a rare deal on a coveted stick vac. Of course, the most exciting feature here is that this vac is cord-free. Simply charge up, and move about your home without restriction for up to 60 minutes of fade-free power, thanks to an instant-release trigger that engages the battery while you’re cleaning, but lets it rest when you’re just moving from one room to the next.

And as with other Dysons, this model features whole-machine HEPA filtration to trap allergens and expel cleaner air, and deep cleans with a powerful motor inside the brush bar that drives nylon bristles deep into carpets to remove ground-in dirt and dander. Plus, utilize three power modes to tackle any clean up on any floor type.

Show your skin some love with deals on Belei. Amazon introduced this in-house beauty brand to much acclaim last year, but now, you can get in on the effective-yet-affordable skin care action for even less than usual, since several items from the line are up to 40% off. Whether you opt for a new serum, mask, moisturizer or a pack of facial cleansing wipes, you can’t go wrong.

If you’re a “cold brew in all seasons” kind of coffee drinker, take advantage of this deal on the Takeya Cold Brew Coffee Maker, our favorite travel and tumble cold brewer, at Amazon. You can pick up the pitcher for just $15.99 right now — that’s $1 away from its all-time lowest price — and be brewing your own batch of cold brew in no time. Its plastic construction and airtight seal makes this coffee maker particularly durable, and it’s super simple to set up and use. Read more about this pick in our full review of the best cold brew coffee makers.

Spending more time at home means plenty of time to refine your culinary skill set and perfect your favorite recipes, so if you’re looking for the necessary cooking implements, head over to Sur La Table. The retailer’s Weekend Cookware Sale is on, so you can upgrade your pots and pans for up to 50% off.

Just over 40 items are on sale, and you’ll find discounts on everything from individual Dutch ovens, sauce pans and skillets to entire cookware sets. Top brands like Le Creuset, All-Clad, Demeyere, Staub, Green Pan and Scanpan are included in the promotion, so you can be sure that your new cookware is of excellent quality.

More deals to shop

