New Zealand woman, 19, dies after suspected shark attack

(CNN) A 19-year-old woman died Thursday after a suspected shark attack in New Zealand's North Island.

According to local police, the woman was injured while in the waters off Waihī Beach late on Thursday afternoon, and died shortly after.

Kaelah Marlow, 19 died in a suspected shark attack Thursday, according to New Zealand police.

New Zealand police on Friday identified the woman as 19-year-old Kaelah Marlow from the city of Hamilton, about 391 kilometers (243 miles) from the capital Wellington.

"Initial indications suggest she may have been injured by a shark," New Zealand police said in a news release Thursday.

Police said the coroner will ultimately release the cause of Marlow's death.

