Trudeau warns tough days ahead as Canadian officials consider extended Covid-19 lockdowns

Ottawa (CNN) Canada continues to set new daily records for Covid-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths as officials plead with Canadians to follow public health guidance aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus.

"Frankly, it's frightening to see cases rise at home and around the world, day after day," Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said during a press conference in Ottawa on Friday, as he asked Canadians to follow health guidelines while vaccines are rolled out across the country.

"Quantities of both the Pfizer and the Moderna vaccine will scale up in February," he said. "Remember that Canada has the most vaccines secured per capita in the world, which means that, by September, we will have enough vaccines for every Canadian who wants one."

Some provincial leaders have said that federal authorities have not yet delivered enough doses to meet the demand for vaccinations for priority groups like healthcare workers and residents of long-term care centers.

According to government data, Canada has vaccinated less than 1% of its population, and most of those people have received just a single dose. Both vaccines developed by Moderna and Pfizer call for two doses to reach about 95% efficacy

