Rare doctor's note reveals Napoleon Bonaparte's poor health in later years

(CNN) A rare note written by a doctor who treated Napoleon Bonaparte has revealed how the French military leader and emperor suffered with sickness and pain in the years before his death.

The letter, dated June 4, 1818, was written by Irish surgeon Barry Edward O'Meara, who treated Napoleon when he was in exile on the remote South Atlantic island of St. Helena.

Remarking on Napoleon's "ill health," the letter describes how he was "experiencing severe corporeal sufferings," including a headache, pain in his right hand side, a "considerable" fever, a racing pulse and "general anxiety and oppression."

In the letter, which has been sold by Heritage Auctions in Texas to an unnamed British citizen for $2,000, O'Meara also revealed he had to remove one of Napoleon's upper left teeth after he was "tormented" with toothache.

According to historians, the French emperor and O'Meara were friends, with the latter a senior surgeon on the HMS Bellerophon when Napoleon surrendered in 1815 following his defeat at the Battle of Waterloo.