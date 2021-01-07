This is the damage rioters caused to the Capitol building

(CNN) As US lawmakers began to count the electoral votes Wednesday that would confirm President-elect Joe Biden's win, a mob of President Donald Trump's supporters -- egged on by the President -- made its way to the US Capitol.

Chaos erupted. Hundreds of rioters pushed through barriers outside the Capitol, scaled the walls and smashed windows to get inside. They stormed its legendary halls, trashed offices and occupied House and Senate chambers.

The Capitol has since been secured. But four people are now dead, and Americans witnessed one of the most jarring displays of insurrection in our nation's history.

The riot left scars -- both literal and figurative ones. These photos show the damage done to what is arguably the United States' most iconic building.