Wearing clothes, talking to people and other very simple 2021 goals

(CNN) The usual New Year's resolutions -- exercise more, spend less time doomscrolling on social media and more time reading, go to bed earlier to get my beauty rest -- feel like a giant pile of irrelevance after this year of complete and utter feces show.

It's also helpful, though, to look ahead, to hope and dream that 2021 might return us to some semblance of normalcy.

Thinking and planning ahead, including focusing on what goals I'd like to achieve for 2021 sure beats staring at the peeling paint on the wall ... and wondering if I will ever get to sip a cocktail at a restaurant with a friend like a human being in and of the world again. I'll even take a watered-down cocktail at a mediocre restaurant with a friend who talks too much. I'll tip even more than usual.

Landing that big book deal or finally fitting into my high school jeans feels like biting off more than I can chew after this year that has depleted and devastated our planet. I have decided to instead focus on those simple goals that will reestablish myself as a normal person in a more normal world. Looking back on 2020, I realize there is a lot I have lost and plain forgotten how to do in this year of great upheaval.

Getting dressed

