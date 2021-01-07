10 ways to de-escalate political discussions with friends and family who disagree with you

Pro-Trump rioters breach the US Capitol on historic day in Congress
A rioter holds a Trump flag inside the US Capitol near the Senate chamber on Wednesday, January 6.
Pro-Trump rioters breach the US Capitol on historic day in Congress
Members of the DC National Guard stand outside the Capitol on Wednesday night after the riots.
Pro-Trump rioters breach the US Capitol on historic day in Congress
Law enforcement officers point their guns at a door that was vandalized in the House chamber after the Capitol was breached.
Pro-Trump rioters breach the US Capitol on historic day in Congress
A rioter hangs from a balcony in the Senate chamber.
Pro-Trump rioters breach the US Capitol on historic day in Congress
Trump supporters cover their faces after tear gas was fired in front of the Capitol.
Pro-Trump rioters breach the US Capitol on historic day in Congress
US Rep. Jason Crow, a Democrat from Colorado, comforts US Rep. Susan Wild, a Democrat from Pennsylvania, while taking cover in the House chamber on Wednesday.