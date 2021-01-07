10 ways to de-escalate political discussions with friends and family who disagree with you

A rioter holds a Trump flag inside the US Capitol near the Senate chamber on Wednesday, January 6.

A rioter holds a Trump flag inside the US Capitol near the Senate chamber on Wednesday, January 6.

Pro-Trump rioters breach the US Capitol on historic day in Congress

Photos: Pro-Trump rioters breach the US Capitol on historic day in Congress

Members of the DC National Guard stand outside the Capitol on Wednesday night after the riots.

Members of the DC National Guard stand outside the Capitol on Wednesday night after the riots.

Pro-Trump rioters breach the US Capitol on historic day in Congress

Photos: Pro-Trump rioters breach the US Capitol on historic day in Congress

Photos: Pro-Trump rioters breach the US Capitol on historic day in Congress

Law enforcement officers point their guns at a door that was vandalized in the House chamber after the Capitol was breached.