CNN 10 - January 8, 2021

January 8, 2021
1. What is the name of the digital currency whose value hit record highs this week, surpassing its Monday record of $33,000 per unit?
2. The answer to question 1 is supported by a type of "digital ledger" -- a computer-powered technology known as what?
3. In order to control the U.S. Senate, a political party usually has to hold at least how many seats in the legislative chamber?
4. Following Tuesday's election in Georgia, what political party is projected to effectively control the new Senate (though it won't hold a simple majority of seats)?
5. If a U.S. Senate vote ever results in a tie, whose job is it to cast the deciding vote?
6. In what ancient city, which was destroyed by a volcanic eruption in 79 A.D., did researchers recently uncover a ruined "snack bar"?
7. What two rival nations were both involved in a 2015 nuclear deal that one of these countries withdrew from in 2018?
8. A group of rescue workers in Colorado is using "talking" versions of what kind of animal to get people's attention about snow dangers?
9. In the hours after protests and a riot at the U.S. Capitol building, lawmakers moved forward with the process of counting what?
10. The 20th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution sets what date as the presidential Inauguration Day?
