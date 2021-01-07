Body of man who fell into Victoria Falls in New Year's Day tragedy retrieved

(CNN) The body of a man who fell into Victoria Falls gorge on New Year's Day has been retrieved after a group of volunteers abseiled and swam to reach his body, authorities told CNN.

On an outing with his friends and their wives and girlfriends, Roy George Tinashe Dikinya, 40, missed a step and slipped while walking parallel to the edge of the gorge.

Surfaces were wet and slippery due to heavy rain and he couldn't catch his grip, sliding down the rocks and eventually falling from a height of roughly 108 meters, his friends told CNN.

Dikinya, originally from Harare, had lived in Victoria Falls for a year and knew the area well.

His body was found on January 2 but the area where he fell was difficult for rescuers to access as the river was high after heavy rains.

Read More