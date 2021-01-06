Archaeologists find 2,000 pieces of plastic at Iron Age site

Photos: Ancient finds This image shows the Cook House (right) and the Earthwatch roundhouse reconstructions (left) prior to their dismantling and excavation at the Castell Henllys Iron Age site in Wales. Hide Caption 1 of 79

Photos: Ancient finds This is an artist's illustration of Adalatherium hui, an early mammal that lived on Madagascar 66 million years ago. Hide Caption 2 of 79

Photos: Ancient finds This artist's illustration shows Triceratops and juvenile tyrannosaurs facing off near the end of the Cretaceous Period 67 million years ago. Hide Caption 3 of 79

Photos: Ancient finds This mastodon fossil is on display at the American Museum of Natural History. A new study using mastodon DNA has suggested the animals migrated many times across North America during fluctuations in climate and environment. Hide Caption 4 of 79

Photos: Ancient finds A titanosaurian sauropod hatchling was found inside a dinosaur egg from 80 million years ago and its embryonic skull was still preserved. Hide Caption 5 of 79

Photos: Ancient finds This artist's illustration shows a young Purussaurus attacking a ground sloth in Amazonia 13 million years ago. Hide Caption 6 of 79