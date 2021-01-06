A Massachusetts high school will temporarily go virtual after some students violated Covid-19 protocols and attended a New Year's Eve party

(CNN) A high school has switched fully to virtual learning after a group of Massachusetts students held a New Year's Eve party and one person in attendance later tested positive for Covid-19, officials said.

Students at Groton-Dunstable Regional High School in Groton will learn remotely until Monday, after officials learned of the gathering, which violated the state's limit on indoor gatherings.

One student who attended the event subsequently tested positive to Covid-19, school officials confirmed to CNN. Massachusetts currently limits indoor gatherings to 10 individuals, and though CNN could not confirm how many students were in attendance, officials said there were more than 10.

Because officials learned about the party on Sunday evening, Dr. Laura Chesson, superintendent of the Groton-Dunstable Regional School District, said closing the school for the week was the only option, so their team could do the contact tracing necessary to quarantine any students who attended or had close contact with those who did.

In a letter to parents informing them of the gathering and the switch to remote learning, Chesson said the school had no choice.

