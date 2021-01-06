Chicago priest Michael Pfleger on sex abuse allegation: I am devastated

(CNN) Father Michael Pfleger, senior pastor of the St. Sabina parish in Chicago, is "devastated, hurt" and angry after being asked to step aside after an allegation was made against him of sexual abuse of a minor, Pfleger said in a post on his Facebook page.

In the post, the social activist said his "life is more than a 40-year-old accusation," and asked his supporters to pray for him and "for the person," seemingly referring to his accuser.

According to Pfleger, the diocese asked him "not to speak out at this time," but he took to Facebook to post the short statement on Wednesday.

"I can't possibly respond to the hundreds of Texts, emails, and calls that I have received from all across the nation since yesterday," Pfleger said.

"I am devastated, hurt and yes angry, but I am first, a person of Faith, I Trust God. Please keep me in prayer and the Faith Community of St. Sabina," Pfleger said.

