Doorbell camera captures a woman saving her neighbors from their burning home

(CNN) Nicole Salgado and her family woke up on New Year's Day to frantic knocking at the front door of their home in Avondale, Arizona.

Her house was on fire, and she didn't know it.

"We were all asleep," Salgado told CNN. "Then all of the sudden around 7:30 in the morning, we hear banging on our door and our doorbell is going off and we kind of get scared."

Salgado, a mother of four, ran to check on the kids while her husband hurried to the front door. There, he found their next-door neighbor, Carolyn Palisch, alerting the family to leave the house.

"He opened the door and all I heard was our neighbor Carolyn saying your house is on fire you have to get out," said Salgado.

