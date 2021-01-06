UK judge denies bail for WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange

London (CNN) A British judge denied bail for WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, just days after she rejected a US request to extradite him to America.

The US said it would appeal against the decision on Monday and asked for Assange to be remanded in custody while that process was ongoing.

Judge Vanessa Baraitser said in her Wednesday ruling that "there are substantial grounds for believing that if Mr. Assange is released today he would fail to surrender to court and face the appeal proceedings."

The 49-year-old Australian will remain in London's Belmarsh prison, where he has already served a 50-week sentence for violating bail conditions back in 2012 when he entered Ecuador's London embassy to avoid extradition to Sweden.

Assange is facing an 18-count US federal indictment for his role in publishing classified military and diplomatic cables.

