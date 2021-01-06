How to eat well in 2021

Photos: The best ways to cook veggies to boost nutrition The best ways to cook veggies to maximize nutrition – What's the best way to cook your veggies to maximize their nutritional value? While methods like steaming are better than boiling, the answer depends on the vegetable. Hide Caption 1 of 10

Steaming is best, especially for broccoli – As a general rule, keep cooking time, temperature and the amount of liquid to a minimum when cooking vegetables. That's why steaming is one of the best ways to maximize nutrients. It turns out that's especially true for broccoli.

Microwaving is also a winner – When in doubt, microwave. That's because microwaving uses little to no water, and can heat the vegetable quickly, thus preserving nutrients such as vitamin C that break down when heated.