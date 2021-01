Can you move 11 minutes a day? You'll live longer if you do

(CNN) There is no denying that 2020 has hampered activity levels. Between the Zoom meetings, Netflix binges and virtual cocktail hours, increased sitting is a pandemic-driven reality for many. And studies abound citing the myriad health risks of prolonged sitting. But there is good news! Despite all that sedentary time, with as little as 11 minutes of movement a day, you can increase your life span, a recent study has found.

You might be wondering about the hour-per-day measurement that you've been hearing about for years. It's true; past studies, including a popular study from 2016, had originally put the daily exercise target at 60 to 75 minutes for mortality benefits. However, that study was based on self-reported data, which this latest study, published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine, found to be flawed due to people misremembering their actual activity levels.

Taking a more objective approach, scientists at the Norwegian School of Sports Medicine based their research on the use of activity monitors to track exercise versus sedentary time. The results showed that participants who exercised 35 minutes per day saw the biggest statistical difference on life span. Yet just 11 minutes of moderate exercise — equivalent to a brisk walk — still had a noticeable positive impact. What's more, both time frames were positively impactful, regardless of the amount of sitting.

Most anyone can move 11 minutes a day

