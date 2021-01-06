(CNN) —

2020 was rough to say the least, but we’re leaving that chaotic energy behind and welcoming good vibes in the year ahead. If you’re like us, you’re looking to surround yourself with positivity — whether that be a fun piece of home decor, a moment of self-care or even the people you surround yourself with.

For the bits of joy money can buy, we’ve rounded up some items we truly think will brighten your day. Keep reading to check them out — and wishing you all the best in 2021.

Home items

Smoko Jojo Tiger USB Heated Slippers ($25, originally $36; smokonow.com)

Smoko Jojo Tiger USB Heated Slippers PHOTO: Smoko

Heated tiger slippers are what you didn’t know you needed in 2021. Just plug these bad boys into any USB port to keep your feet warm while you relax.

____________________________________________________________________________

Our Place Always Pan, use code CNN20 ($116, originally $145; fromourplace.com)

Our Place Always Pan PHOTO: Our Place

You’ve probably seen this pan all over your Instagram feeds, and for good reason; we tried it and loved it ourselves. The Always Pan can take the place of a whopping eight cooking devices (from a spoon rest to a steamer), and arguably most importantly, it will look ultra chic in any kitchen. Just check out those colors! You can also score 20% off the pan using our exclusive code CNN20 now through January 11.

____________________________________________________________________________

Tuddrom Decorative Extra-Soft Faux Fur Throw Blanket ($19.99, originally $24.99; amazon.com)

Tuddrom Decorative Extra-Soft Faux Fur Throw Blanket PHOTO: Amazon

This fuzzy throw is just as incredibly soft as it looks. With over 7,500 5-star ratings, reviewers (and their pets) are obsessed with it.

____________________________________________________________________________

Homesick Grandma’s Kitchen Candle ($34; homesick.com)

Homesick Grandma's Kitchen Candle PHOTO: Homesick

Reminiscing about the good ol’ days is sure to put a smile on your face, right? Grab this candle to remind you of Grandma’s warm apple pie whenever you need to feel close to home.

____________________________________________________________________________

Urban Stems Subscription (starting at $55 per delivery; urbanstems.com)

Urban Stems Subscription PHOTO: Urban Stems

One of the reasons we love subscription services is because it’s always nice to have something to look forward to every month. Gift yourself or someone you love a floral delivery from Urban Stems to add some color and fresh air to the home on a regular basis.

____________________________________________________________________________

Insmy IPX7 Waterproof Shower Speaker ($17.84, originally $25.99; amazon.com)

Insmy IPX7 Waterproof Shower Speaker PHOTO: Amazon

Does some shower karaoke seem to do the trick when you’re down? Put this waterproof Bluetooth speaker in your bathroom to sing your troubles away.

____________________________________________________________________________

Smoko Lil B Dumpling Ambient Light ($18; smokonow.com)

Smoko Lil B Dumpling Ambient Light PHOTO: Smoko

Mood lighting is essential to winding down, especially after a long day. Opt for this ambient light in the shape of an adorable soup dumpling to make you smile each time you turn it on.

____________________________________________________________________________

Foundstone 6.5-Inch Artificial Snake Plant in Pot ($27.99, originally $33.99; wayfair.com)

Foundstone 6.5-Inch Artificial Snake Plant in Pot PHOTO: Wayfair

Greenery in the home is known to brighten your mood, but for some of us, the inability to care for a plant is deeply frustrating. Relieve yourself of that stress with an artificial one like this snake plant in a beautiful cement pot.

____________________________________________________________________________

Ban.do Best Year Ever 2021 Desk Calendar ($15.95; bando.com)

Ban.do Best Year Ever 2021 Desk Calendar PHOTO: Ban.do

We all thought 2020 was going to be our year, but maybe 2021 will be better? Keep this calendar on your desk to spark some joy each day.

____________________________________________________________________________

Gorilla Grip Original Spa Bath Pillow ($26.99, originally $34.99; amazon.com)

Gorilla Grip Original Spa Bath Pillow PHOTO: Amazon

Make bath time that much more calming with this spa bath pillow. It’s the perfect way to unwind after a long day, and essential to turning your bathroom into your own personal spa.

____________________________________________________________________________

Crosley Dove Gray Cruiser Bluetooth Record Player ($69; urbanoutfitters.com)

Crosley Dove Gray Cruiser Bluetooth Record Player PHOTO: Urban Outfitters

This vintage-inspired record player is sure to help you set the mood with your favorite tunes. Even better, it’s housed in a chic dove gray carrier that can also serve as a little bit of retro decor when you’re not using it.

____________________________________________________________________________

Serene House Ultrasonic Cool Mist Aromatherapy Diffuser ($29.96, originally $39.99; nordstrom.com)

Serene House Ultrasonic Cool Mist Aromatherapy Diffuser PHOTO: Nordstrom

The right essential oils misting through this aromatherapy diffuser are one way to help improve your mood — plus, it’ll fill your home with fragrance without the worry of burning a candle.

____________________________________________________________________________

PVO Mini Portable Projector ($69.99, originally $99; amazon.com)

PVO Mini Portable Projector PHOTO: Amazon

At this point it’s almost hard to believe that we used to congregate in theaters to watch the newest movie release. Re-create that experience at home with a portable projector like this one for a fun date or night in.

____________________________________________________________________________

Ban.do Floor Mat in Rainbow ($40; bando.com)

Ban.do Floor Mat in Rainbow PHOTO: Ban.do

We love Ban.do for its selection of fun, cheery products for every facet of our lives. And we can’t wait to get our hands on this rainbow floor mat to brighten up our bathroom or bedroom floor.

____________________________________________________________________________

Peach & Pebble Indoor Hanging Planter (starting at $35; etsy.com)

Peach & Pebble Indoor Hanging Planter PHOTO: Etsy

With all the stuff we bought in 2020 to decorate or furnish a home office, we’re running low on floor space. So we have our eyes on this hanging ceramic planter to add some greenery to our living spaces.

____________________________________________________________________________

Jungalow Duet Hook Pillow by Justina Blakeney ($48; jungalow.com)

Jungalow Duet Hook Pillow by Justina Blakeney PHOTO: Jungalow

This throw pillow by designer Justina Blakeney was inspired by uplifting other people. Use it to not only remind yourself of your community but also as a creative accent to your decor.

____________________________________________________________________________

Side Dimes So Extra Art Print (starting at $27.89, originally starting at $30.99; society6.com)

Side Dimes So Extra Art Print PHOTO: Etsy

If your gallery wall is in need of yet another fun print, this piece by artist Mikayla Lapierre gives the 18th-century woman a modern take that’s sure to make you smile.

____________________________________________________________________________

Chloe Glass 3-Wick Candle ($29; urbanoutfitters.com)

Chloe Glass 3-Wick Candle PHOTO: Urban Outfitters

We believe that buying a new candle can fix practically any problem. We’re obsessed with the modern shape of this one that even features a glass lid and tassel for added flair.

____________________________________________________________________________

Unwilted Cherry on Top Crepe Paper Floral Arrangement ($85; etsy.com)

Unwilted Cherry on Top Crepe Paper Floral Arrangement PHOTO: Etsy

A good floral arrangement is timeless, but unfortunately live flowers aren’t. One solution is Unwilted’s paper floral arrangements, handcrafted from Italian crepe paper to create a vibrant bouquet that mimics the real thing and literally lasts forever.

____________________________________________________________________________

Red Velvet NYC Baking Fun! Subscription (starting at $49.42 per month; cratejoy.com)

Red Velvet NYC Baking Fun! Subscription PHOTO: Cratejoy

Are baked goods the key to your heart, or does baking something new bring you immense joy? If the answer is yes to either of those questions, check out this subscription box by Red Velvet NYC that sends you two gourmet baking kits each month, sure to satisfy your sweet tooth.

____________________________________________________________________________

Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Instant Camera ($59, originally $69; urbanoutfitters.com)

Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Instant Camera PHOTO: Urban Outfitters

Going through old memories is a great way to lift your spirits when you’re feeling blah. Capture each moment in an instant with the Fujifilm Instax camera to cherish the memories for years to come.

Beauty items

Loops Beauty Weekly Reset Face Masks, 5-Pack ($30; revolve.com)

Loops Beauty Weekly Reset Face Masks, 5-Pack PHOTO: Revolve

A self-care day will brighten your mood without a doubt. Incorporate one of these celebrity-loved face masks in your routine to help you leave all your worries behind, if just temporarily.

____________________________________________________________________________

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask ($22; sephora.com)

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask PHOTO: Sephora

The little things can really make the biggest difference in your routine. Lather on this industry-favorite lip sleeping mask before bed to lock in moisture for supple lips each morning.

____________________________________________________________________________

Rosen Skincare Rosewater Face Dew ($15; urbanoutfitters.com)

Rosen Skincare Rosewater Face Dew PHOTO: Urban Outfitters

A quick spray of a facial mist can help you feel more alert and revive your skin on a dreary day. Stash this face dew by Rosen in your bag for some lightweight hydration anytime.

____________________________________________________________________________

Lonove Facial Steamer ($39.99, originally $49.99; amazon.com)

Lonove Facial Steamer PHOTO: Amazon

A spa day is always the answer. Treat yourself to a luxurious at-home spa experience with this facial steamer, perfect to help unclog your pores and reveal smoother skin.

____________________________________________________________________________

Pat McGrath MatteTrance Lipstick in Elson 2 ($38; sephora.com)

Pat McGrath MatteTrance Lipstick in Elson PHOTO: Sephora

Give yourself an extra boost of confidence with Pat McGrath’s MatteTrance in the shade Elson 2, which is a red lipstick that celebrity makeup artists swear by.

____________________________________________________________________________

Kiss Products Ever EZ Lashes, 5-Pack ($8.58, originally $9.98; amazon.com)

Kiss Products Ever EZ Lashes, 5-Pack PHOTO: Amazon

There’s something about rocking false lashes (or a really great mascara) that makes you feel like a superstar. Grab this pack of natural-looking false lashes by Kiss that even includes a tool for easy application at less than $10.

Fashion items

Vans Ward Crossbody Pack ($19.95, originally $30; vans.com)

Vans Ward Crossbody Pack PHOTO: Vans

OK, sure, you don’t necessarily need a tie-dye crossbody pack, but don’t you want it? Just think of how convenient it will be to have it slung across your shoulder while running errands or on an outdoor adventure.

____________________________________________________________________________

Converse Thermo Felt Chuck 70 ($95; converse.com)

Converse Thermo Felt Chuck 70 PHOTO: Converse

Inspired by weather maps, these felt Chucks deserve a spot in your sneaker rotation. The bold colors are sure to lighten up any room and make you that much more excited for running errands.

____________________________________________________________________________

Modcloth Cosmetic Confetti Sleep Shirt ($45; modcloth.com)

Modcloth Cosmetic Confetti Sleep Shirt PHOTO: Modcloth

Be comforted by the fact that there’s a vast universe out there to discover, and that the worries of today really might be minimal in comparison. With the moon and stars in mind, relax in this cotton-blend sleep shirt from Modcloth.

____________________________________________________________________________

Mejuri Tarot Moon Ring ($50; mejuri.com)

Mejuri Tarot Moon Ring PHOTO: Mejuri

If you’re looking for some new jewelry pieces, Mejuri is guaranteed to have something that’ll suit your fancy. We have our eyes on this tarot moon ring for a little sparkle each day.

____________________________________________________________________________

Madewell Beaded Convertible Face Mask Lanyard ($18.50; madewell.com)

Madewell Beaded Convertible Face Mask Lanyard PHOTO: Madewell

Face masks are the new normal, so why not make it an accessory too? Keep yours close with this colorful beaded lanyard that can be used for your sunglasses as well.

____________________________________________________________________________

Everlane The French Terry Crew ($54; everlane.com)

Everlane The French Terry Crew PHOTO: Everlane

Raise your hands if a little retail therapy can cure your sour mood. If that’s you, check out Everlane’s French Terry Crew that will be a cozy addition to your loungewear collection.

____________________________________________________________________________

Sock Fancy Signature Crew Socks ($14; sockfancy.com)

Sock Fancy Signature Crew Socks PHOTO: Sock Fancy

Don’t underestimate the ability of a cool pair of socks to make you smile. Sock Fancy’s Signature Crew Socks are available in a variety of eye-catching designs that add some spunk to any outfit.

____________________________________________________________________________

Michael Kors Cece Extra-Small Woven Leather Crossbody Bag ($98.40, originally $328; michaelkors.com)

Michael Kors Cece Extra-Small Woven Leather Crossbody Bag PHOTO: Michael Kors

Purchasing a new designer purse is a serious mood booster. Check out this woven leather crossbody bag by Michael Kors to tote your belongings in style.

____________________________________________________________________________

Lululemon Align Pant II 25-Inch ($98; shop.lululemon.com)

Lululemon Align Pant II 25-Inch PHOTO: Lululemon

A comfy pair of quality leggings like Lululemon’s Align pair are sure to put a smile on your face when you’re picking out work-appropriate tops for your Zoom calls.

Other joy-inducing items

Shineyii Ben & Jerry’s AirPods Case ($12.99; amazon.com)

Shineyii Ben & Jerry's Airpod Case PHOTO: Amazon

How adorable is this AirPods case, inspired by a pint of Ben & Jerry’s? Choose between this and 15 other fun cases, with options like a Fritos bag or Mountain Dew bottle, and never misplace your beloved earbuds again.

____________________________________________________________________________

Chinatown Market x Smiley UO Exclusive Smiley Basketball ($59; urbanoutfitters.com)

Chinatown Market x Smiley UO Exclusive Smiley Basketball PHOTO: Urban Outfitters

This basketball will get the good vibes flowing for your next hoop session. Designed by Chinatown Market and Smiley, it honestly might be too cool to play with.

____________________________________________________________________________

Fresh Pawz Tie-Dye Dog Collar ($17.99; target.com)

Fresh Pawz Tie-Dye Dog Collar PHOTO: Target

Our pets are one of the only things that bring us consistent joy these days, so why not deck them out in something stylish? This tie-dye collar will make you even happier to see your good boy lounging around the house.

____________________________________________________________________________

Ban.do Feel Better De-Stress Ball — Balloon ($8; bando.com)

Ban.do Feel Better De-Stress Ball — Balloon PHOTO: Ban.do

What better for an anxiety-inducing day than a stress ball in the shape of a smiley balloon? Likely nothing! It’s a necessity for your desk.

____________________________________________________________________________

‘After the Rain: Gentle Reminders for Healing, Courage and Self-Love’ by Alexandra Elle (starting at $8.53; amazon.com)

After the Rain: Gentle Reminders for Healing, Courage and Self Love by Alexandra Elle PHOTO: Amazon

For some of us, practicing self-love is essential to maintaining a positive attitude. In this book, Alexandra Elle teaches how to overcome obstacles and welcome abundance into your daily life.

____________________________________________________________________________

Casetify Giraffe With Flowers Phone Case (prices vary; casetify.com)

Casetify Giraffe With Flowers Phone Case PHOTO: Casetify

We hold our phones so much these days, so we might as well protect it in a case that makes us smile. This one, featuring a giraffe eating a bouquet of flowers, is at the top of our wish list.

____________________________________________________________________________

Gaiam Yoga Mat ($34.98; amazon.com)

Gaiam Yoga Mat PHOTO: Amazon

A cool mat like this one will make you more excited for your yoga practice each day. Reviewers love it because it’s super long and has great grip, all at an affordable price.

____________________________________________________________________________

Ban.do Glitter Bomb Water Bottle — Small Confetti ($26; bando.com)

Ban.do Glitter Bomb Water Bottle — Small Confetti PHOTO: Ban.do

Trying to drink more water in 2021? This glittery water bottle is a fun way to hydrate on the go.