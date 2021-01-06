(CNN) —

Wearing face masks in public is the new normal. But who knew that during colder weather protective masks would serve yet another purpose: retaining additional warmth and protection from wind, snow and sleet?

That being said, those of us staring down a long winter ahead can take a little more comfort in updating our mask game from lightweight cotton masks to heavier masks made of things like flannel, silk and even wool. Keep scrolling for our picks of the warmest face masks to shop this winter, and check out our favorite masks for working out too.

Baggu Fabric Mask Set ($32; baggu.com)

Baggu Fabric Mask Set PHOTO: Baggu

Made from 100% organic quilter’s cotton, these masks are one editor’s favorite because their full coverage keeps you extra warm.

Everlane The 100% Human Face Mask, 5-Pack ($25; everlane.com)

Everlane The 100% Human Face Mask, 5-Pack PHOTO: Everlane

Double-layered woven fabric makes these masks both comfortable and cozy. Additionally, 10% of each purchase from the brand’s 100% Human collection goes to the American Civil Liberties Union.

Uniqlo Airism Face Mask, 3-Pack ($14.90; uniqlo.com)

Uniqlo Airism Face Mask, 3-Pack PHOTO: Uniqlo

These masks by Uniqlo have three layers: one for wicking moisture, the second with a built-in filter and a third that blocks UV rays. Together, they’re super soft and insulating (which is good for winter exercise).

Allbirds TrinoXO Face Masks, 3-Pack ($25; allbirds.com)

Allbirds TrinoXO Face Masks, 3-Pack PHOTO: Allbirds

Allbirds’ TrinoXO masks are triple-layered, upcycled and made out of a lyocell, merino wool and chitosan blend that makes them both exceedingly soft and warm.

Athleta Everyday Nonmedical Masks, 5-Pack (starting at $14.99, originally $30; athleta.com)

Athleta Everyday Nonmedical Masks, 5-Pack PHOTO: Athleta

The pleated design means extra fabrication and extra protection from outside elements. These masks also get lots of good reviews for their comfort and breathability.

Slip Pure Silk Adult Pleated Face Covering ($39; nordstrom.com)

Slip Pure Silk Adult Pleated Face Covering PHOTO: Nordstrom

A more upscale option, this Slip face mask has a silk outer layer and cotton inner layer that’s surprisingly warm.

Gap Adult Contour Mask With Filter Pocket, 3-Pack ($4, originally $18; gap.com)

Gap Adult Contour Mask With Filter Pocket, 3-Pack PHOTO: Gap

Customer reviews describe these masks as a slightly bigger fit, and in our experience their larger coverage area means more of your face stays warm.

Rafi Nova Adult Sherpa Winter Warmer Face Mask ($22; rafinova.com)

Rafi Nova Adult Sherpa Winter Warmer Face Mask PHOTO: Rafi Nova

With lightweight quilting, wraparound face coverage and a snuggly fleece, these masks are built for playing in the snow for folks of all ages (they come in adult and children’s sizes).

Rafi Nova Adult + Kids’ Quilted Winter Warmer Face Mask (starting at $20; rafinova.com)

Rafi Nova Adult + Kids' Quilted Winter Warmer Face Mask PHOTO: Rafi Nova

A more streamlined option with the same wraparound coverage, these quilted masks are made for the cold outdoors this winter.

Masks2helpNYC Knit Fall Winter Face Mask ($18; etsy.com)

Masks2helpNYC Knit Fall Winter Face Mask PHOTO: Etsy

The cable-knit sweater of protective face masks, this option is double-layered and customer-loved.

Wolford Care Mask ($35; revolve.com)

Wolford Care Mask PHOTO: Revolve

Made in Australia from high-quality double-layered breathable fabric, the 3D fit of this face mask ensures breathability and extra warmth.

Boden Nonmedical Face Coverings in Festive Prints, 3-Pack ($15, originally $30; bodenusa.com)

Boden Nonmedical Face Coverings in Festive Prints, 3-Pack PHOTO: Boden

A friend in Maine swears this jersey option is their favorite warm face mask.

UA Sportsmask (starting at $20.95; amazon.com or $30; underarmour.com)

UA Sportsmask PHOTO: Under Armour

Built for athletes with a structured design that sits up and off the face, these masks by Under Armour feel extra protective in cold weather and are also an editor favorite.

Otilia Boutique Flannel Cotton Face Mask ($9.99; etsy.com)

Otilia Boutique Flannel Cotton Face Mask PHOTO: Etsy

’Tis the season for flannel, and these face masks are handcrafted from 100% cotton in the cutest tartan patterns.

Vera Bradley Pleated Masks, 2-Pack ($25; verabradley.com)

Vera Bradley Pleated Masks, 2-Pack PHOTO: Vera Bradley

These pretty pleated options benefit the Vera Bradley Foundation for Breast Cancer.

ShyCloset Winter Warm Fleece Face Mask ($13.99; etsy.com)

ShyCloset Winter Warm Fleece Face Mask PHOTO: Etsy

French terry-brushed fleece assures these are a warm option for cold winters, and their 3D double-layered design is anti-dust and extra breathable, according to lots of positive reviews.

CottonPro Wool Face Mask (starting at $16.99; etsy.com)

CottonPro Wool Face Mask PHOTO: Etsy

Available in kids’, men’s and women’s sizes, these pretty wool options can coordinate with your hat or scarf.

Jaanuu Reusable Antimicrobial Finished Adult Face Masks, 5-Pack ($39; revolve.com)

Jaanuu Reusable Antimicrobial Finished Adult Face Masks, 5-Pack PHOTO: Revolve

Made from antimicrobial preservative technology that’s also used in their hospital scrubs, Jaanuu’s masks are moisture-wicking and feature comfortable ear loops.

Cotopaxi Face Mask ($13; zappos.com)

Cotopaxi Face Mask PHOTO: Zappos

Cotopaxi masks are an editor favorite because they’re made from surplus fabric to reduce waste and display a positive message we can all embrace right now. The tight cotton weave makes them extra comfortable in all seasons.