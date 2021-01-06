Enjoying our daily deals roundups? Please take this one-minute survey to help us continue providing you with the best sales across the internet.
Today, you’ll find a deal on refurbished MacBook notebooks, a sale at Sur La Table and savings on L.L.Bean Bean Boots at Zappos. All that and more, below.
Casper
Don’t sleep on your chance to start a new year with a new mattress. Casper is offering up to $800 off select mattresses, plus up to 60% off bedding and more, at the Last Call Sale. There’s no code necessary to score the discount, but be aware that many items are final sale only.
Sur La Table
Just in time for all your healthy eating resolutions, Sur La Table is hosting its Fresh Start Sale, featuring up to 50% off. Top brands including Staub, Greenpan, Le Creuset and more are included in the promo, which yes, boasts deals on cookware and kitchen tools, but also spices, baking mixes, condiments and other delicious food items.
Refurbished Apple MacBook Notebooks (starting at $499.99; woot.com)
If you’re in need of a new laptop and you don’t mind a refurb, head over to Woot! for stellar deals on a range of MacBook Pros and MacBook Airs, which come with all the features you love like the Touch Bar, Retina Display and top-notch processing, graphics, storage and more. These MacBooks are refurbished by Apple, though they don’t come with an Apple warranty; instead, you’ll get a one-year Woot! warranty, and your computer may arrive in a generic white box. Your notebook might also have a moderate level of wear and tear, but are otherwise in full working condition.
L.L.Bean Bean Boots (starting at $109.65; zappos.com)
In need of new winter boots? L.L.Bean’s famous Bean Boots are a safe bet. The incredibly popular unisex style has been known to sell out for the season — and they hardly ever go on sale. But right now, a selection of Bean Boots, along with a range of jackets and vests for the whole family, are on sale at Zappos for a limited time. Snap up your trusty new winter gear before your size sells out.
Dick’s Sporting Goods
Get your game on with one-day deals at Dick’s Sporting Goods. This flash sale includes discounts on clothing and footwear, plus markdowns on all the gear you need for golf, team sports, hunting, fishing, running and outdoor adventures. And for those who prefer to sit on the sidelines, be sure to browse the fan shop for savings on items that support your favorite professional team.
More deals to shop
- Don’t have your own home gym? This BodyBoss Home Gym 2.0 is almost as good, and it’s on sale today only at Woot! for just under $120.
- Add a refurb Sonos Beam soundbar to your home audio setup for $319.20 and start hearing your TV — not to mention, your music, podcasts and more — as they were meant to be heard.
- Madewell has just upped its extra discount on sale items to 40% when you use code GIGANTIC at checkout.
- Sorel’s Joan of Arctic Next Boot allows you to trek through any winter weather in style, and while supplies last, it’s 40% off.
- Now through January 10, Motorola is offering $200 off the Edge and the Moto One Zoom, and $150 off the Moto One Fusion+ and Moto One Action — among other deals.
- Jackets are started at just $29 at Jachs New York’s Outerwear Blowout with code OT29.
- Fitness equipment from Brookstone is 40% off for a limited time, so you can stick to your health-related resolutions.
- Revamp your home for 2021 with 10% off on all purchases under $2,500 and 20% off all purchases over $2,500 sitewide at Raymour & Flanigan.
- Vineyard Vines’ Whale of a Sale just got bigger with up to 80% off sale styles using code SUNNY.
- Jackets from top brands like The North Face and Columbia are up to 40% off at Moosejaw’s Winter Sale.
