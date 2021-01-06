Naked fugitive rescued from crocodile infested mangroves by Australian fishermen

(CNN) Two fishermen brought home a bigger catch than they were expecting when they rescued a naked fugitive from a crocodile-infested mangrove in northern Australia.

Cam Faust and Kevin Joiner were in a small boat laying crab traps in East Point, a suburb in the city of Darwin on Sunday, when they heard someone calling for help, according to CNN affiliate 9News.

"We heard this faint like 'ahhh, ahhhh' -- (I said) to me mate 'is that guy saying help?' So we got a bit closer and said 'I can see you,'" Faust told 9News.

The pair then noticed Luke Voskresensky, 40, who was naked and clinging to a tree. He had swollen feet, cuts all over his body and was covered in mud, 9News reported.

Voskresensky was wanted for allegedly breaching bail over an armed robbery. He broke free from an ankle bracelet that was monitoring his whereabouts days prior, according to 9News.

