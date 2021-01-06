Quebec locks down further, fearing a collapse of its hospitals

Ottawa, Ontario (CNN) Quebec -- Canada's second-most populous province -- announced Wednesday that for four weeks it will impose one of North America's tightest lockdowns, including a strict curfew. Officials fear that without it, the hospital system will be overwhelmed.

"We are in a race against time," said Premier Jean Francois Legault, adding that Quebec is so far losing the race.

A 8 p.m.-5 a.m. curfew will go into effect on Saturday. Restaurants, gyms, theaters and most retail stores will remain closed for at least four weeks. Legault calls it "shock therapy" that he hopes will not need to be extended.

Elementary schools will reopen as planned next week, but more students will be required to wear masks. High schools will reopen January 18.

All Quebecers are being urged to stay home and travel only if it is absolutely necessary. Those who fail to comply could face fines in the thousands of dollars.

