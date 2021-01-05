This prisoner says he's been waiting 43 years for a fair trial in a racist Louisiana parish. A hearing may be his final chance

(CNN) Vincent Simmons has been fighting for 43 years to overturn a conviction that has netted him a 100-year sentence for a crime he says he did not commit.

A hearing on Tuesday to recuse the Avoyelles Parish prosecutors from the case could be the last chance for Simmons, 68, to receive a fair trial, possibly in a new jurisdiction, his attorneys say. They also say there is new testimony and new evidence that's enough to finally exonerate their client.

"I am innocent," he immediately tells CNN with a steady and confident tone on the phone. "It's been a hell of a journey here in prison. I cannot really tell you all of what I been through