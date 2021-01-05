Tyler Perry says he didn't get his absentee ballot, so he flew home to Georgia to vote

(CNN) Tyler Perry had a problem.

Tuesday is Election Day in Georgia -- a runoff race for two seats that will determine which party will have control of the US Senate -- and by Monday, the movie mogul's absentee ballot hadn't arrived.

Though Perry said he had ordered it on December 2 and was told it was mailed two days later, he still hadn't received it.

"Is anyone else having this problem?" he asked on Twitter.

Stacey Abrams, the former candidate for governor in Georgia, had some advice.

