A first responder to the Sandy Hook shootings has died of Covid-19

(CNN) A retired state trooper who was among the first to respond to the Sandy Hook massacre has died of Covid-19, the Connecticut State Police said.

Dragon entered the State Police Training Academy in 1998. He then served as a patrol trooper in Danielson, a resident trooper in Sterling, and a detective in the Eastern District Major Crime Squad and the Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit, according to the CSP.

He retired in 2018.

"Our thoughts & prayers are with his family," the post said.

The gunman, Adam Lanza, killed himself as law enforcement arrived at the school.