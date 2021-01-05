11 facts about Georgia we bet you didn't know

By Allison Gordon, CNN

Updated 7:30 AM ET, Tue January 5, 2021

(CNN)Georgia has been on everyone's mind this year.

In November, President-elect Joe Biden became the first Democrat in 28 years to flip the state blue. And this week, Georgia again enters the political spotlight with two runoff races that will determine which party controls the US Senate.
So as all eyes turn to Georgia, we figured it would be a good time to share with some interesting tidbits you may not know about the Peach State.

THE GOOD

    -- In 1943, Georgia became the first state to lower the legal voting age from 21 to 18.
    -- In the city of Athens, there's a tree that owns itself. The Junior Ladies Garden Club continues to care for this very special tree.
    -- Georgia is home to Wesleyan College, the first college in the world chartered to grant degrees to women.
    Wesleyan College
    Wesleyan College
    -- Berry College is also located in Georgia. It has the largest contiguous campus in the world (27,000 acres!).
    Berry College
    Berry College

    -- America's largest Black-owned production company is in Georgia: Tyler Perry Studios.
    A view of Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta
    A view of Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta
    -- Located in Midtown Atlanta, The Varsity is considered to be the world's largest drive-in restaurant. Founded in 1928, this gigantic fast-food joint can seat 800 diners!
    The Varsity
    The Varsity
    -- Georgia State awards more bachelor's degrees to Black students than any other institution in the US.
    Georgia State University
    Georgia State University
    -- In 1912, The Girl Scouts program was born here -- in Savannah, Georgia.
    The first Girl Scout of America, Mrs. Samuel G. Laurence addresses a crowd in Savannah, Georgia, during a celebration honoring her aunt, Juliette Low, founder of the Girl Scouts of America.
    The first Girl Scout of America, Mrs. Samuel G. Laurence addresses a crowd in Savannah, Georgia, during a celebration honoring her aunt, Juliette Low, founder of the Girl Scouts of America.

    THE BAD

    -- Georgia is home to Stone Mountain, a monument for Confederate icons Stonewall Jackson, General Robert E. Lee, and President Jefferson Davis. Its sculptors include the sculptor who went on to carve Mount Rushmore. And it has been called the world's largest tribute to White supremacy.
    Stone Mountain
    Stone Mountain
    -- Traffic in Atlanta is notoriously terrible. In 2020, the