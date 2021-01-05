Fetal remains are found during renovations on a South Carolina home

(CNN) Fetal remains were found in a wall during renovations on a home in South Carolina, the county coroner said Monday, adding it's possible they have been there "for a long period of time."

The coroner's office was notified Sunday about the discovery at the home in Pacolet, about 10 miles east of Spartanburg, according to a statement sent to CNN on Monday by Rusty Clevenger, the Spartanburg County coroner.

"We have taken possession of the remains and will submit them to our forensic anthropologist for more potential information," the statement said.

"Based on our limited information, it is believed the remains have been concealed for a long period of time. We will follow up after the exam with law enforcement to determine other aspects of the investigation."

Clevenger said it could be months before they are able to obtain the results from the forensic anthropology department.