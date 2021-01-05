He was skeptical of Covid-19. Now, from his hospital bed, he posts videos on social media urging others to wear their masks

(CNN) A man who tested positive for the coronavirus after Christmas has posted several videos on social media warning others to wear their masks and learn from his mistake.

"I didn't think masks would make that much of a difference," Chuck Stacey told CNN on Tuesday. "I was wrong."

Stacey is currently in a Florida hospital for the second time since testing positive on December 27, 2020.

The 50-year-old told CNN when the pandemic started he equated the virus to a really bad flu and didn't take many precautions to protect himself.

"I admit it I was wrong," he said. "This has been brutal. I never knew that the human body could hurt so bad."

