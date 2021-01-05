A Covid-19 outbreak that tore through a New York convent infected 47 sisters and killed 9

(CNN) At a convent in upstate New York, a Covid-19 crisis has struck.

Since late November, Sisters of St. Joseph of Carondelet in Latham has seen 47 sisters become sick with Covid-19, nine of whom have died. Ten staff members at the convent have also been infected, Albany County spokeswoman Mary Rozak told CNN.

The convent's Provincial House is home to approximately 140 sisters and in part serves as the residence for retired sisters and for those who need long-term health care, according to the convent's website.

The Albany County Health Department has been trying to contain the outbreak since early December, county health commissioner Dr. Elizabeth Whalen told CNN last week.

"Our department has been working with the congregation on outbreak control since early December and worked with additional private professional staff brought in by the facility to provide infection control guidance," Whalen said.

