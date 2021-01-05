This Kentucky business is giving back to front-line workers with free coffee for a month

(CNN) The man behind The CoffeeHouse in Paintsville, Kentucky, knows what it means to struggle during the Covid-19 pandemic -- so he decided to treat those on the front lines to free coffee for a month.

Owner Kyle Melvin bought the shop in January of 2020, just months before the pandemic hit, with a mission statement of "coffee, community, and connection."

Melvin told CNN he got a good feel for how the business would run before the whole world was turned upside down by Covid-19. Somehow through the ups and downs of the pandemic, he continued to adapt and survive -- just him and a part-time worker.

"I had Covid at the end of July, beginning of August ... but other than that we haven't closed one time," Melvin said.

"We have adapted in every way we possibly can."

The CoffeeHouse offer began toward the end of December.

