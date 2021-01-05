Trump would not be welcome in Scotland due to coronavirus restrictions, says Sturgeon

London (CNN) US President Donald Trump -- just like anyone from outside the country -- would not be welcome in Scotland at the moment due to coronavirus-related restrictions, Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said Tuesday.

Sturgeon was asked during a news conference about unconfirmed Scottish media speculation that Trump could be planning a trip to one of his golf courses in Scotland around the time of President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration on January 20.

CNN has no reporting to indicate Trump has travel plans to Scotland.

"Anonymous sources who claim to know what the President is or is not considering have no idea. When President Trump has an announcement about his plans for January 20 he will let you know," White House deputy press secretary Judd Deere told CNN on Tuesday of the Scottish media speculation.

On Monday, Sturgeon ordered most of Scotland into a harsh new lockdown for the rest of January, as Covid-19 cases and deaths spike across the United Kingdom

