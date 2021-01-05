(CNN) —

While 2020 might have been a tough year, many of us are approaching 2021 with optimism and self-improvement goals. Whether you’ve made a big resolution, are trying to boost your overall health or are just trying to get organized, Amazon has lined up a New Year New You deals featuring amazing deals for all your plans.

You’ll find savings on all the gym equipment and apparel you need to get moving this month, not to mention deals on the culinary tools your kitchen lacks (we’re talking juicers and air fryers). Plus, transform your space into a true sanctuary with discounts on everything from storage bins to a new mattress. Amazon will deliver it all to your door fast (especially if you’re a Prime member), so you can get after those resolutions ASAP.

Fitness and health

Icyzone Women’s Workout Tank Tops, Pack of 3 (starting at $18.35; amazon.com)

Get back at it in 2021 with this best-selling three pack of women’s sport tanks, perfect for any at-home workout. Available in 10 different color assortments, you’re sure to find the right look for you.

Starter Women’s Velour Track Jacket with Hood (starting at $21.40; amazon.com)

Cozy looks are back in a big way, including super soft velour tracksuits! Warm up your workout with this cute zip-front hoodie, available in black, teal and purple.

Starter Men’s Therma-Star Brushed Compression Tights ($16.20, originally $23.20; amazon.com)

With the weather turning cold, layering compression tights can make any outdoor workout more comfortable. These best-selling men’s tights are priced well enough that you can pick up a few pairs.

Fitbit Charge 4 Fitness and Activity Tracker ($119.95, originally $149.95; amazon.com)

Back in April, we reviewed the Charge and loved what we saw: “The Charge 4 is easy to use, has impressive battery life and NFC payment capabilities, and will make its users happy, be they long-time fitness enthusiasts or people who are just starting an exercise program.”

AmazonBasics Balance Pad (starting at $26.77; amazon.com)

Amp up your home gym with this highly rated balance pad. Perfect for strengthening legs and core, this pad will help you improve your balance with regular use.

AmazonBasics High-Density Foam Roller ($21.61, originally $24.01; amazon.com)

Nothing feels better after a workout than a gentle massage with a foam roller, and this top-rated, high density roller is super lightweight, allowing you to roll it out wherever you are.

TaoTronics Professional Deep Tissue Muscle Massage Gun ($109.64, originally $139.99; amazon.com)

Need something a little more intense than a foam roller? Amazon shoppers swear by this hand-held massage tool with 10 speed settings and six different massage heads, with one writing “Total body massage! The best end of day reward for this exhausted mom!”

AmazonBasics Outdoor Volleyball and Badminton Combo Set with Net ($92.70, originally $103; amazon.com)

The whole family can get active with this fun, easy-to-use set that includes net, poles, racquets, birdies or shuttlecocks and a ball, along with a durable case, so you can take the game with you.

Prove Multifunction Infrared Thermometer ($17.99, originally $34.99; amazon.com)

Body temperature has become an even more important health check in our strange times. With this no-contact thermometer, you’ll get clinically accurate results in as fast as one second with just a press of a button.

Cooking and dining

Instant Vortex Pro Air Fryer Oven ($109.99, originally $139.95; amazon.com)

If you have been debating getting an air fryer for the past year, now’s the time to make the move. With this highly-rated tool, you’ll get all the flavor of deep-fried cooking without the oil and mess.

Hamilton Beach Juicer ($43.99, originally $54.99; amazon.com)

If getting more fruits and veggies in your diet is on your 2021 agenda, a juicer may be the perfect first step. Grab a whole apple, a peeled orange or a handful of kale, and start your day with fresh fruit juice, vegetable juice or nutrient packed celery juice.

Organic Bamboo Cutting Board with Juice Groove, Medium ($13.99 when you clip the on-page coupon, originally $21.97; amazon.com)

Prep all those fruits and veggies for your juicer, or for your next salad, on this best-selling, durable, water-resistant cutting board with a groove to make sure you don’t make a mess.

PackIt Freezable Hampton Lunch Bag ($18.69, originally $21.99; amazon.com)

No one will grab your lunch by mistake when you carry this fabulously fun leopard print lunch bag (that’s also available in five different colorways). The bag has non-toxic freezable gel built into the walls of the bag, meaning the entire bag freezes to keep your meal cool and fresh.

Moosoo 7-Quart Air Fryer ($76.49, was $89.99; amazon.com)

Ready to cook for a crowd? The 7-quart large capacity of this air fryer will meet your cooking needs for a big family or group. Amazon shoppers swear by the rotating blade on this fryer, which helps heat everything evenly for perfect air fried food every time.

House and home

Avenco Hybrid Full Mattress ($388.45, originally $529; amazon.com)

With a discount of almost 30% off, this is the time to upgrade that guest room bed or get the perfect new bed for your teen. This highly-rated hybrid mattress features gel infused foam for a cool night’s sleep.

Homedics TotalClean Deluxe 5-in-1 Tower Air Purifier ($224.99, originally $249.99; amazon.com)

With a whisper quiet sleep mode, night light settings and an aroma tray for essential oils, you’ll sleep soundly knowing the air you breathe has gone through this purifier’s “five lines of defense” filters.

Iris USA Slim Wood and Metal Rolling Storage Cart ($44.09, originally $49.02; amazon.com)

Always looking for somewhere to put things in your kitchen, craft space or mudroom? This cute little cart offers a wood shelf on top and a metal shelf on the bottom for books, office supplies, electronics, food, clothes, linens or whatever you need space for.

Simple Houseware Dual Bar Adjustable Garment Rack ($28.02, originally $33.07; amazon.com)

Speaking of storage, find space for off-season clothes, store coats or just add to your closet with this simple garment rack that you can roll anywhere you need it.

Abo Gear Storage Containers, 3 Pack ($15.29, originally $16.99; amazon.com)

If you’ve resolved to organize your clothes or linens this year, try these multifunctional closet and bin bags. The zipper closure keeps out dust and moisture, and they can be easily stashed under your bed for secret storage.

