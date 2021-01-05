(CNN) —

Today, you’ll find a deal on Brita water pitchers, discounted Reebok gear and savings on home goods from Nordstrom Rack. All that and more, below.

Brita Water Pitchers PHOTO: Amazon

Quench your thirst for water — and savings — with this one-day Gold Box deal on Brita water pitchers at Amazon. The most famous water filtering brand is offering up all-time low prices on large, 10-cup pitchers. Each pitcher comes with one filter that lasts for about two months before it needs to be replaced (an indicator on the pitcher will notify you when the time for a new filter has come). And for those who want even more water, snag one of two discounted, 18-cup or 25-cup UltraMax water dispensers. These space-efficient models feature a spigot that makes pouring easy, along with a flip top lid to make refilling less of a chore.

Nordstrom Rack Happy Home Sale PHOTO: Nordstrom Rack

Give your home a New Year’s refresh with deals from Nordstrom Rack’s Happy Home Sale. Now through January 17, the department store outlet is taking an extra 25% off already marked down home goods. You’ll find everything from bedding and towels to storage bins and organizers, all at a significant discount.

The North Face PHOTO: The North Face

Few brands are as trusted as The North Face to keep you feeling cozy through the coldest months of the year. And even though winter is far from over, The North Face is already marking down over 500 apparel and equipment items at its Winter Sale. Gear for men, women and kids is up for grabs at lower-usual-prices, including several jackets, hoodies, pants and more.

Amazon Dash Smart Shelf PHOTO: Amazon

You’ll never run low your most vital necessities with Amazon’s Dash Smart Shelf, now down to its lowest price ever. This shelf is actually a scale that senses the weight of everyday items — like laundry detergent, coffee pods, pet food and thousands of other essentials — and automatically reorders your items on Amazon or notifies you when you’re running low. Not to mention, in many cases you’ll enjoy exclusive savings on your first reorder, as well as regular Subscribe & Save discounts.

Reebok PHOTO: Reebok

Reebok’s Happy New Gear sale is on now, which means markdowns on top of markdowns. Use GETDOWN to take an additional 50% off clearance items, including a wide range of sneakers and tons of activewear and accessories, and get after those New Year’s fitness resolutions in style.

